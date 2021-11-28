Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian Allan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HYRE stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.66. HyreCar Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYRE. DA Davidson cut their target price on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

