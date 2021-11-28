Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Zymeworks worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $907.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

