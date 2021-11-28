Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.52 million, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.73%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

