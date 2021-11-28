Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5,583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 666.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

