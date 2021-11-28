92,784 Shares in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Talaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,741,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of TALS opened at $13.04 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS).

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.