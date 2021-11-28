75,774 Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

