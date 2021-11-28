Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

