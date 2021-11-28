Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $42.81 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $866.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

