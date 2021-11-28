Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

