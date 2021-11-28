Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 69,116 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRGB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

