58,681 Shares in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Euro Tech by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Euro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLWT opened at $3.66 on Friday. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

