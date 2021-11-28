Northern Trust Corp Buys New Shares in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MDVL stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL).

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.