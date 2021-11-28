Northern Trust Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of United Insurance worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UIHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $188.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 36,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,890.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 207,852 shares of company stock valued at $700,035. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

