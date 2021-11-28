Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Root were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Root in the second quarter worth approximately $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Root by 139.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Root by 497.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 479,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Root by 114.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 292,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $4.08 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

