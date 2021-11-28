Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 202,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TD by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TD by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 130,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in TD during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLG opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. TD Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.