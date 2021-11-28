Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of -5.07. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.