Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asana stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

