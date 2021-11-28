Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy Sells 200,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rob Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $352,946.55.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16.

Switch stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Switch by 46.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

