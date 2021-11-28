Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $146.77

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $146.77 and last traded at $148.11, with a volume of 811810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Qorvo by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

