Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 12,100 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

