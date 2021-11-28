Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110,944 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MIND C.T.I. worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNDO opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

