Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Elmira Savings Bank were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

