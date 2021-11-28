Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Mistras Group by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

MG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

MG stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $240.08 million, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

