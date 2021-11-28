Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $155,000 in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLNG. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth $583,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 8.29%.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

