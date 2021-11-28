Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,658 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $131,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Petros Pharmaceuticals news, Director John D. Shulman bought 1,661,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $2,858,308.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTPI stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

