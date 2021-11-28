Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.47

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 3050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

SCBFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

