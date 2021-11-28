Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,993,000 after acquiring an additional 107,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 106,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,745,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CHW stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $11.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

