First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALI. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 79,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.001 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.