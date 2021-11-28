The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $46.50 on Friday. The InterGroup Co. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

In other The InterGroup news, Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $72,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.