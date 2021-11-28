Geode Capital Management LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) by 90.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oblong were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Oblong during the first quarter worth about $17,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oblong by 688.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 421,315 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oblong during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oblong during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oblong alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBLG shares. Dawson James started coverage on Oblong in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OBLG opened at $1.28 on Friday. Oblong Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oblong Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Oblong Profile

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.