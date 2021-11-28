Vanguard Group Inc. Takes $782,000 Position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 174,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ JUPW opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

