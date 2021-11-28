Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Shares of PARTS iD stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

