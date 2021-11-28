Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.97. Community Financial has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $40.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

