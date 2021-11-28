The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $58.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

PLAN stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anaplan by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after acquiring an additional 96,514 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

