Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.33.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$96.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$99.34.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total transaction of C$490,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$576,885.01.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

