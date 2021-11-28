Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

CURV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Torrid alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $9,158,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $23,809,000.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $17.00 on Friday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.