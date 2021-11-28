Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $906,000 in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 124,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

PPTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

