237,811 Shares in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 237,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Palisade Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PALI. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PALI opened at $2.31 on Friday. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

