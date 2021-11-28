Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 910,300 Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) by 1,046.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 997,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Timber Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 150,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $138,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMBR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

