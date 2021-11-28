Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Entasis Therapeutics were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETTX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

