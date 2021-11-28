Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) by 456.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 962,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Histogen were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Histogen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Histogen in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Histogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Histogen by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSTO stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Histogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Histogen Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target for the company.

Histogen Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

