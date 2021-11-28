Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

METC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $531.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 71.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

