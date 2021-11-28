Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

IDRA opened at $0.69 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

