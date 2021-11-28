Northern Trust Corp Sells 135,770 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.26.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

