Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,559 Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Document Security Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $0.87 on Friday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Document Security Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

