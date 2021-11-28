Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTAQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTAQ stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

