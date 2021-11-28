Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,596 Shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashford were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINC opened at $20.30 on Friday. Ashford Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on AINC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

