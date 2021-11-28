Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Get Applied UV alerts:

NASDAQ AUVI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $49.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.15. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied UV by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied UV (AUVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.