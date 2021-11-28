Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,540 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,149,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

