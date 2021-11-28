Zacks Investment Research Lowers DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

